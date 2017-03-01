sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,065 Euro		+0,003
+4,84 %
WKN: A1JMBW ISIN: CA13739Y3041 Ticker-Symbol: GW4N 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANDENTE COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANDENTE COPPER CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,065
0,085
14:28
0,066
0,084
08:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANDENTE COPPER CORP
CANDENTE COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANDENTE COPPER CORP0,065+4,84 %