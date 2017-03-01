Tilray, a GMP-certified global leader in medical cannabis research and production, today announced that it has successfully exported medical cannabis products to the state of Victoria in Australia.

According to the government of Victoria, 29 critically ill children will become the first patients in the Australian state to legally access medical cannabis when the Tilray products are distributed. Tilray products are currently available to certain patients in other Australian states and in New Zealand under special access pathways for unapproved medicines.

"This is too important to wait. That's why we're doing everything we can to make sure those families in the greatest need can access this life-changing treatment for their kids as soon as possible," said Premier Daniel Andrews of Victoria, Australia. "This is the first time in Victoria kids with severe epilepsy will be able to legally access medicinal cannabis."

"We know this medicine can dramatically change the quality of life for some of Victoria's very sick kids," said Victoria Minister for Health Jill Hennessy. "This means families will no longer have to make the heart-breaking choice between breaking the law or watching their kids suffer."

"We are proud to be able to offer patients in need access to high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products," said Dr. Catherine Jacobson, Tilray director of clinical research. "In this case, the government of Victoria has elected to fast-track the introduction of a medical cannabis product containing a specific cannabinoid, cannabidiol (CBD), for the treatment of seizures in children who have not responded to formally approved anti-seizure drugs. We welcome the opportunity to provide this potentially life-saving treatment to patients in need."

Tilray currently supplies pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products - including whole flower, oils and capsules to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers around the world for commercial, compassionate access and research purposes.

Tilray became the first medical cannabis producer in North America to be certified in accordance with the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards in December 2016. GMP certification is the most rigorous standard that manufacturers of pharmaceutical products must meet in their production processes, and it provides regulators and health care providers in countries new to medical cannabis with certainty that Tilray products are the safe and smart choice.

GMP certification is enabling Tilray to expand international distribution of its products for commercial, clinical research and compassionate purposes. In 2016, Tilray made history by becoming the first company to legally export medical cannabis products from North America to Australia and the European Union. In 2017, the company is focused on expanding distribution of its products to additional countries in Europe and Latin America.

Tilray is committed to advancing the science and safety of medical cannabis products by supporting clinical research. The company is currently partnering with hospitals and universities to supply three clinical trials focused on pediatric epilepsy at Toronto SickKids Hospital in Canada, post-traumatic stress disorder at the University of British Columbia in Canada, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting at the University of Sydney in Australia.

About Tilray

Tilray is a GMP-certified global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to advancing the science, safety, and efficacy of medical cannabis. The company operates one of the largest and most sophisticated federally licensed medical cannabis cultivation facilities in the world, offering a range of products to patients, physicians, pharmacies, governments, hospitals and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand and Latin America.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005639/en/

Contacts:

For Tilray

Media:

Chrissy Roebuck, 1-416-560-5712

chrissy@pomppr.com

or

Physicians:

specialaccesscheme@tilray.com