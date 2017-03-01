Leading international soft drink distributor to deploy mobile expense claim management solution across three continents

Chrome River Technologies, a leading provider of expense management and supplier invoice processing solutions, announces that Coca-Cola HBC, AG, one of the world's largest soft drink distributors, has selected Chrome River EXPENSE for its global expense management solution across more than 25 countries.

Swiss-headquartered Coca-Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company with an annual sales volume of more than 2 billion unit cases annually across 28 countries in three continents. The company has more than 33,000 employees, and annual revenues in excess of €6 billion. It will deploy Chrome River's cloud-based expense reporting solution across its 30 business units. Chrome River EXPENSE will enable its teams to easily submit expenses across any mobile or desktop device, and receive rapid reimbursements, thanks to the solution's intuitive web app and robust routing and approval capabilities.

"We assessed several vendors of expense management solutions and Chrome River's offering stood out because of its usability for our team, regardless of where in the world they are," said Simona Simion-Popescu, BSO Shared Services Transition Director at Coca-Cola HBC. "Our employees who often work remotely are based in three continents across 12 time zones, working on a wide variety of mobile devices and network speeds. We need a solution which is straightforward to learn and use, and offers the same experience regardless of whether our users are on the latest devices on high-speed networks, or older devices on slower networks."

"Large, global, highly mobile organizations such as Coca-Cola HBC need expense solutions that work around them, not something that requires them to change their processes," said Nick Ludlow, general manager EMEA at Chrome River. "For Coca-Cola HBC's team, this means no need to go back to a desktop computer to access an expense platform in order to submit expenses. For the organization's back office, it eliminates the need to train users on, support, and maintain multiple apps, which can create a major administrative burden. We're delighted that Coca-Cola HBC has joined the growing roster of multinational organizations that understands the need for an intuitive, mobile global expense management solution."

About Chrome River

Chrome River Technologies, Inc. lets business flow for some of the world's largest and most respected global organizations. Our highly-configurable cloud-based expense reporting and supplier invoice automation solutions deliver an elegant and intuitive user interface, which offer the same high quality experience on a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Our SaaS products provide a world-class business rules engine and technology infrastructure, combined with a completely agile solution that supports today's changing business climate, and that the CFO, AP and travel managers, and business travelers will all love.

To find out why Chrome River is trusted by more than 1 million users at 600 organizations worldwide

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company with an annual sales volume of more than 2 billion unit cases. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries serving a population of approximately 595 million people. Coca-Cola HBC offers a diverse range of primarily non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, tea and coffee categories. Coca-Cola HBC is committed to promoting sustainable development in order to create value for its business and for society. This includes providing products that meet the beverage needs of consumers, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, conducting its business in ways that protect and preserve the environment and contribute to the socio-economic development of the local communities.

Coca-Cola HBC is ranked beverage industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices, and is also included in the FTSE4Good Index. Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and its shares are listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.

