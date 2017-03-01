SimpliPhi Power and CivicSolar Partner to Bring Non-Toxic, Accessible Energy Storage Solutions to Residential Installers

SimpliPhi plug-and-play AccESS storage solution advantageous for new SGIP incentives

OJAI, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In anticipation of the planned reopening of the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), SimpliPhi Power and CivicSolar are partnering to bring versatile energy storage solutions to residential installers in California. The AccESS all-in-one-box storage system from SimpliPhi was developed in partnership with solar and energy storage installers for power security that is safe, reliable, non-hazardous and efficient. AccESS is now available from CivicSolar as a fully integrated storage and management solution that is ideal for those installers new to energy storage and interested in applying for SGIP incentives for their residential projects. The program, scheduled to reopen by April 2017, reserves incentives specifically for residential energy storage projects of 10kW or less, with incentive levels decreasing as demand grows.

"Because of the inherent safety and non-toxicity of SimpliPhi's lithium ferrous phosphate chemistry and proprietary battery architecture and management, the AccESS allows installers to eliminate the complexities of ancillary equipment necessary for thermal monitoring. They can now standardize on an integrated solution without the risk of thermal runaway or fire characteristic of cobalt-based lithium batteries and safely install energy storage inside or outside the home," said SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "CivicSolar, like SimpliPhi, believes in empowering customers to make informed decisions about their power storage and generation needs with systems that are dependable, safe and enduring; without having to wait for ambiguous product availability dates that have not been deployed or validated through years of performance and field tests. We partnered with CivicSolar because they have a dedicated, technically savvy sales team that supports customers through the complicated SGIP reservation and system design process."

The AccESS is a complete plug-and-play Energy Storage System (ESS) that easily integrates power storage into new and existing solar installations, both on and off grid. SimpliPhi's fully integrated solution includes the company's award-winning battery technology combined with a Schneider Electric inverter charge controller, associated power electronics and overall system management in one elegant box. Pre-programmed software settings and system performance monitoring complete the solution for a variety of installations, including self-consumption or net metering.

"Our knowledgeable team are expert at the solar-plus-storage landscape and aim to simplify everything from design and procurement to financing and applying for incentives for these systems," said CivicSolar's Product Manager Owen Fox. "Working with SimpliPhi helps extend this mission by making storage more accessible, safe and reliable for contractors. The AccESS is easy to install, comes complete with integrated intelligent management and incorporates dependable components from partners like Schneider Electric."

On March 29, 2017 at 11:30am EDT, join CivicSolar, SimpliPhi Power and Schneider Electric for a webinar hosted by Solar Power World titled Lithium-ion Batteries: the Safe Solar Storage Solution. Registration for the webinar can be found here: http://bit.ly/2lNjABC.

About SimpliPhi Power

Founded in 2002 as LibertyPak/Optimized Energy Storage, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize lithium ferro phosphate (LFP). Based in Ojai, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and assembly methods to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visitSimpliPhipower.com and follow us@SimpliPhiPower orFacebook andLinkedIn.

About CivicSolar

CivicSolar is the leading national solar equipment distributor in the US. CivicSolar distributes a full range of solar equipment to thousands of contractors throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America, enabling solar installers to easily and cost-effectively design, sell and install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. Civic accelerates the adoption of solar and advanced energy technologies by delivering quality equipment, engineering, financing, and competitive pricing for every job. CivicSolar's dedication to service and its technology platform enables it to deliver on a commitment to higher reliability, efficiency, and responsiveness from offices in Oakland, CA, Boston, MA, and Austin, TX. For more information, please visit www.civicsolar.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473290/AccESS.jpg