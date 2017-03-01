Solid-State and Polymer Batteries (2017-2027): Full Analysis of 8 Inorganic Solid Electrolytes & Polymer Electrolytes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2017-2027: Technology, Markets, Forecasts" report to their offering.

This report covers the solid-state electrolyte industry by giving a 10-year forecast through 2027 in terms of numbers of devices sold, capacity production and market size, predicted to reach over $7B. A special focus is made on winning chemistries, with a full analysis of the 8 inorganic solid electrolytes and of polymer electrolytes. Additionally, the report covers the manufacturing challenges related to solid electrolytes and how large companies (Toyota, Toshiba, etc.) try to address those limitations.

Solid-state batteries can be made thinner, flexible, and contain more energy per unit weight than conventional Li-ion. In addition, the removal of liquid electrolytes can be an avenue for safer, long-lasting batteries. With a battery market currently dominated by Asian companies, European and US firms are striving to win this arms race that might, in their view, shift added value away from Japan, China, and South Korea.

A study of lithium metal as a strategic resource is also presented, highlighting the strategic distribution of this material around the world and the role it will play in solid-state batteries. Some chemistries will be quite lithium-hungry and put a strain on mining companies worldwide.

Finally, 18 different companies are compared and ranked in terms of their technology and manufacturing readiness, with a watch list and a score comparison.



Companies Mentioned:



24m Technologies

Blue Solutions

EMPA

Flashcharge Batteries

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Ilika Technologies

Johnson Battery Technologies

Kalptree

Planar Energy Devices

PolyPlus Battery Company

Prieto Battery Inc

QuantumScape

Sakti3

Seeo

Solid Power

SolidEnergy



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. Li-ion technology overview

4. Solid-state batteries

5. Solid-state electrolytes

6. Solid-state battery manufacturing

7. Known issues

8. Polymer-based electrolytes

9. Solid-state and polymer electrolytes beyond li-ion

10. Raw materials: lithium metal

11. Technology and market readiness

12. Company profiles



