

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc



Transaction in own shares



1 March 2017



ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 28 February 2017, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 17,992 74.00p 0.02%



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone: 020 7845 7820



