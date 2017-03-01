Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), Cell MedX Corp. ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), is happy to announce that it has received an approval from the Ethics Review Board to commence its observational clinical trial in Canada.

As previously announced in the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2016, July 13, 2016, and January 23, 2017, Cell MedX has engaged Nutrasource Diagnostics Inc. ("NDI") to launch the observational clinical trial of its innovative and proprietary technology branded under the trade name eBalance (the "Trial"). The Trial will be conducted by Lead Investigator Dr. Richard Tytus at Hamilton Medical Research Group. The intent of the Trial is to assess the impact of eBalance therapy as an adjunct treatment on HbA1c after three months of therapy in relation to the subject's baseline data and medical history. This Observational Clinical Trial is designed to observe such things as;

Primary Endpoint(s);

Change in Baseline HbA1c value after three months of eBalance therapy

Secondary Endpoint(s)

Change from baseline and medical history in

o Insulin sensitivity

o Diabetic neuropathy

o Diabetic foot pain and numbness

o Wound healing

o Blood pressure

o Kidney function

o To take into account any other changes reported by patients





The Trial is to be conducted over a three to four month period with a minimum of thirty individuals registered for the Trial. The individuals recruited for the Trial will have to be diagnosed and in treatment for either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

The recruitment process is now underway and the Company anticipates commencing the Trial in early March 2017.

Mr. McEnulty, the Company's CEO, stated: "I am very excited to receive the approval from Health Canada and the Ethics Review Board and am looking forward to the commencement of the Trial."

About Cell MedX Corp.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com, for the Company's newsletter, please go to www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cell MedX Corp.

Frank McEnulty

Chief Executive Officer and President.

Forward Looking Statements

The information included in this press release has not been reviewed by the FDA, nor has it been peer reviewed. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company's eBalance technology is still in development. Except as required by law, Cell MedX Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Cell MedX Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

