NORWOOD, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Applied Plastics Co., Inc. offers a PTFE coating service for stainless steel and nitinol hypodermic tubing used in medical devices. The service applies a precision coating and will not alter the physical properties of the tubing.

Applied Plastics' PTFE Coating Service applies a precise coating onto stainless steel and nitinol that provides optimum lubricity without flaking, cracking, or altering the tubing's physical properties. Featuring the high slip resistance required for medical device manufacturing, these hypotubes are chemically inert, bio-compatible, and operate up to 288 degrees C.

Available in green, grey, black, and blue colors, Applied Plastics' PTFE Coating Service offers superior adhesion due to a proprietary tubing surface preparation. PTFE can be applied with +/-0.0001" to +/-0.0004" tolerance on OEM hypotube variations including spiral, skived, flared, crimped, ground, and slotted types. The firm can also source the hypotubes.

Applied Plastics' PTFE Coating Service is priced according to material, quantity, and special customer requirements. Literature and samples are available upon request.

About Applied Plastics Co., Inc.

Founded in 1954, Applied Plastics Co., Inc. is one of the original licensed industrial applicators of DuPont Teflon® finishes in the country and was one of the pioneers in the development of electrostatically applied powder coatings. Serving customers worldwide in virtually every industry, ranging from aerospace to medical, the company knows how to match the most appropriate coatings and application technology to meet your precise finish requirements. They select the proper coating and manufacturing methods to optimize product performance and reduce costs. Most importantly, if a standard coating doesn't exist, they have the expertise and experience necessary to custom formulate your coating solution.

