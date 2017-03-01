SACO, ME -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a portable tool kit that includes three popular hand tools for making field wiring repairs to radio control drones and small UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

The Xuron® Model TK 3300 Radio Control Tool Kit features three ergonomic hand tools for cutting electronics wire up to 12 AWG, control rods and hard wire up to 1 mm dia. and an adjustable wire stripper for 10 to 26 AWG sizes.

These tools are made from high carbon steel and blackened to prevent glare, have cushioned rubber hand grips, and a Light-Touch™ return spring.

Packed in a handy canvas travel pouch, tools in the Xuron® Model TK 3300 Radio Control Tool Kit include the Model 2175 Maxi-Shear™ Flush Cutter for soft wire and materials up to 12 AWG, the Model 2193 Hard Wire Cutter for hard wire up to 1 mm diameter, and the Model 501 Adjustable Wire Stripper with a thumb adjustable cam that can accommodate wires from 10 to 26 AWG.

The Xuron® Model TK 3300 Radio Control Tool Kit sells for $55.40 (suggested list). A product catalog is available online or upon request.

About Xuron Corp.

Xuron Corp. is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronics-grade ergonomic hand tools for the electronics, aerospace, plastic molding, hobbies, craft, floral and fishing industries. The company holds numerous domestic and international patents, including an inventor's patent for the original Micro-Shear® flush cutter and its unique cutting action which creates smooth, clean cuts without compression. Xuron tools are manufactured in Saco, Maine, where quality, an outstanding work ethic, and flawless craftsmanship are a long-time tradition. They are available at hundreds of distributors worldwide who offer more than 100 different types of Xuron quality-crafted hand tools and associated products including pliers, wire strippers, and a Kevlar® cutter.

