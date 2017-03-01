PROVIDENCE, RI -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a line of sapphire UV cell windows for Beckman® centrifuges that simplify field replacement and are impervious to acids, alkalis, plasma, and body fluids.

Meller Sapphire Centrifuge Windows are resistant to most acids, alkalis, plasma, and body fluids making them ideal for use where chemical-, scratch-and high-pressure resistance are required. Ideally suited for Beckman® centrifuges and similar instruments, they feature a scribed arrow on their edges to project the optic axis and simplify installation alignment.

Available for OEMs and end-users, Meller Sapphire Centrifuge Windows measure 19.03 mm dia. +/-0.03 mm by 5 mm thick +/-0.10 mm and are offered wedged one or two degrees and plano; with chamfers 0.35 mm x 45 degrees in two places, and have a 30-5 scratch-dig surface finish. For less demanding applications, windows made from quartz are offered with a 10-5 scratch-dig surface finish and a 16.00 mm central clear aperture.

Meller Sapphire and Quartz Centrifuge Cell Windows are priced according to material and quantity. Pricing is available upon request.

About Meller Optics

Founded in 1921, Meller Optics has been providing high quality optics to defense, medical, laser, and industrial markets for 90 years now. Specializing in the grinding and polishing of hard, durable materials such as sapphire and ruby, the company has also developed high-speed, low-cost finishing processes for a variety of optical materials such as laser glasses, fused silica, zinc selenide, germanium, silicon, fluorides, and ceramic materials. Configurations include windows, substrates, lenses, domes, and prisms. Meller Optics is ISO 9001:2008 certified and in addition to providing standard, off-the-shelf products, they custom fabricate components that meet exacting specifications from delicate, difficult to work with optical materials. They also supply quality Microlux Alumina polishing abrasives and Gugolz optical polishing pitch.

