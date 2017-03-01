WESTON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Monaker Group, Inc (OTCQB: MKGI), a technology-driven travel company focused on the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market, has been invited to present at 29th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 13-15, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Monaker Chairman and CEO Bill Kerby is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 15 at noon Pacific time. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Omar Jimenez, and director of corporate development, Richard Marshall for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors held throughout the conference.

Management will discuss the company's launch of the industry's first real-time' alternative lodging reservation system that includes mainstream travel products and service -- all on a single site.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/mkgi and via the News & Events section of the company's website at www.monakergroup.com.

This year's ROTH Conference will feature presentations from hundreds of growth companies, along with Q&A sessions, expert panels, and thousands of one-on-one and small group meetings. As one of the largest of its kind, the event is designed to provide investors with a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging growth companies across a variety of industry sectors.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monaker, please contact your ROTH representative at (800) 678-9147 or via e-mail at oneononerequests@roth.com.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Monaker

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology driven travel company with several divisions and brands that build upon more than 65 years of operational experience in leisure travel. Monaker's flagship NextTrip website is powered by the industry's first real-time booking engine that offers extensive choices in alternative lodging (vacation home rentals, resort residences and unused timeshares) along with a vast array of airlines, hotels, cruises, rental cars, tours and concierge services, all in a single platform. The site features rich content, imagery and high-quality video that enhances a traveler's booking experience and assists them in the search, decision and purchasing process. By combining key features and functionality with advanced technology and established travel brands, NextTrip offers comprehensive vacation alternatives at best-pricing. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com or www.nexttrip.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the plans and expectations of Monaker Group. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are out of our control. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, or the expectations of future growth may not be realized. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Monaker Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included in Monaker Group's annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 29, 2016 which has been filed with the SEC and is available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

