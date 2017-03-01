Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today introduced the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) BlueMod+S50 single mode module. This marks the industry's first introduction of a standalone and certified, Bluetooth® 5 compliant module with a compelling mix of future-proof features designed to extend product lifecycles. Building on the success of the Telit BlueMod family of Bluetooth modules and complete integrated set of IoT Products and services, the BlueMod+S50 is key to bringing low power, "connectionless" IoT designs and services to market quickly.

The new BlueMod+S50 module from Telit marks an industry milestone. Now, developers can adopt this cutting-edge technology into use cases not possible with previous generations of Bluetooth, such as full in-building connections. The latest Bluetooth 5 specification offers significant updates with quadruple range and speeds that are twice as fast, while increasing the capacity of connectionless data broadcasts by 800%. Always a step ahead, Telit incorporated additional features such as secure, integrated NFC (Near Field Communication) capability and support for most GATT based Client and Server profiles.

"What makes the BlueMod+S50 so compelling is the combination of industry's latest silicon with Telit's state of the art engineering for an overall richer, more intelligent user experience," said Felix Marchal, Executive Vice President of GNSS and Short Range Wireless. "We take it a step further with our 'design once, use anywhere' philosophy by including resources from the Telit IoT Know How program-assisting customers holistically with deployment of completion solutions from idea to market. The new module is not only swappable with previous generations of our Bluetooth line, it includes enhancements that benefit verticals which depend on advanced, forward-thinking technology like smart home and healthcare."

Key Features and Benefits:

Generic GATT Client and Server: Simplifies configuration

Simplifies configuration Terminal I/O: Enables fast and reliable transport of data/ protocols transparently over Bluetooth

Enables fast and reliable transport of data/ protocols transparently over Bluetooth NFC Handover: Eliminates manual interaction, delivering a nearly instant and most important-secure connection.

Eliminates manual interaction, delivering a nearly instant and most important-secure connection. Reliable line-of-sight range: over 800* meters. (*250m with Android phone and iPhone).

over 800* meters. (*250m with Android phone and iPhone). Ultra-Low power: Proprietary UICP (UART Interface Control Protocol) further reduces power consumption of the module by 30-100 times compared to non UICP operations.

The BlueMod+S50 delivers industry-leading low power consumption and is well suited for many verticals including home automation, healthcare, telematics, asset management, routers and gateways, retail, and smart cities in addition to battery dependent devices with long product lifecycles. Designers can integrate the module without additional hardware via a robust choice of interfaces, including GPIO, ADC, UART, SPI, and others.

The new module is being fast tracked to address market demand for advanced, low-power wireless networking technology. It is the company's latest addition to the Advanced Edge Technology portfolio that supports Bluetooth, Short range, GNSS, Wi-Fi, LoRa, and LPWA. As device makers are looking to develop IoT solutions that remain relevant for years to come, they are eager to adopt future-proof solutions. ABI Research forecasts Bluetooth-enabled device shipments over the next five years will increase by an average of half a billion per year through 2021, reaching more than five billion.

Learn more about the new BlueMod+S50 module in Telit's booth at Mobile World Congress 2017, located at hall 5 stand E61 and also at http://info.telit.com/bluemods50.

Samples, evaluation and development kits available in the second half of 2017.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

Copyright 2017 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

