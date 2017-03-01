Form-fill-seal Equipment Market Worth 19.47 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Form-fill-seal Equipment Market by Product (Bags & Pouches, Cups, Cartons, Trays, Bottles, Sachets), Type (Horizontal FFS and Vertical FFS), End-use (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 15.31 Billion in 2016 to USD 19.47 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.92% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 190 market data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 192 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Form-fill-seal Equipment Market"

The global Form-fill-seal Equipment Market is driven by factors such as the strong growth of the food & beverage, personal care, and chemical industries. The growing flexible packaging industry and increasing demand for consumer products present a great opportunity for this market to grow in the future.

Bags & pouches segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing during the forecast period

The bags & pouches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the next five years.The increase in demand for retort pouches and stand-up pouches drive the bags & pouches segment in the form-fill-seal equipment market. With the increase in demand for light weight and economical packaging solutions, the demand for bags has increased.

Vertical form-fill-seal equipment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Form-fill-seal equipment market, by type, is classified into two segments horizontal form-fill-seal equipment and vertical form-fill-seal equipment. The vertical form-fill-seal equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015 with its numerous benefits such as quick setup, easy changeovers, proven reliability, ease of operation, minimal maintenance, and reduced operating costs.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the form-fill-seal equipment market

Asia-Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India, will drive the form-fill-seal equipment market. Significant investments are being made in the food processing industries throughout the region, which will encourage the demand for bags. In addition, changing lifestyles and the development of multi-national food retailers in the region drive the growth of the bags market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia-Pacific Form-fill-seal Equipment Market from 2016 to 2021. China, the largest manufacturer and supplier of form-fill-seal equipment, exhibits high potential growth opportunities. The key driver for this market is the rapidly growing Chinese industries such as food, beverage, consumer, chemical, healthcare, and hardware.

The major players in this industry include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), SACMI FILLING S.P.A. (Italy), I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A (Italy), Haver & Boecker (Germany), Pro Mach (U.S.), The Aagard Group LLC (U.S.), MDC Engineering Inc. (U.S.), Mespack SL (Spain), and ARPAC LLC (U.S.). Companies have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, and new product launches to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Form-fill-seal Equipment Market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been carried out to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

