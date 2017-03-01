VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE: N)(CSE: N.CN)(OTCQB: NXTTF)(FRANKFURT: M5BQ) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement on February 13, 2017, the Company has been approved by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the US. Canaccord Genuity Inc., as a market maker, has also received approval from FINRA to begin quoting the Company's common shares on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets, offers transparent US trading for early-stage and developing US and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process, and meet a $0.01 bid test.

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "We are very pleased to be approved by the OTC Markets and start our US investor awareness program in earnest. In the last year, we have developed significant US commercial operations and view being able to trade on the OTCQB as an important aspect of developing a following with US investors."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market, and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions. Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

