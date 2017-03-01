OM Asset Management plc (NYSE: OMAM) today announced that Peter L. Bain, OMAM's President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen H. Belgrad, OMAM's Chief Financial Officer, and Linda T. Gibson, OMAM's Head of Global Distribution, are scheduled to present at the Citi 2017 Asset Management, Broker Dealer Market Structure Conference at the Citi Executive Conference Center in New York City on March 1, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.omam.com and the replay will be available on OMAM's website following the conclusion of management's remarks.

About OMAM

OMAM is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with approximately $240 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2016. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world. OMAM's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between OMAM and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. OMAM's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm. For more information about OMAM, please visit the Company's website at www.omam.com.

OMAM-201717

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005899/en/

Contacts:

OMAM

Brett Perryman, 617-369-7300

ir@omam.com