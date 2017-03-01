Innodata Inc.: Innodata to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Results

NEW YORK - March 1, 2017 - INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. A news release will be available in both the News and Investor Relations sections of the Innodata website, www.innodata.com (http://www.innodata.com/).

Innodata has scheduled an investor conference call for 11:00 AM eastern time on that same day.

The call-in numbers for the conference call are:

1-800-419-9895 (Domestic)

1-913-312-0643 (International)

1-866-375-1919 (Domestic Replay)

1-719-457-0820 (International Replay)

Pass code on both: 9638309

Investors are also invited to access a live Webcast of the conference call at the Investor Relations section of www.innodata.com (http://www.innodata.com/). Please note that the Webcast feature will be in listen-only mode.

Call-in or Webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the conference call.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a global digital services and solutions company. Innodata's technology and services power leading information products and online retail destinations around the world. Innodata's solutions help prestigious enterprises harness the power of digital data to re-imagine how they operate and drive performance. Innodata serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies and many other industries.

Founded in 1988, Innodata comprises a team of 5,000 diverse people in 8 countries who are dedicated to delivering services and solutions that help the world's businesses make better decisions.

Innodata honors include EContent Magazine's EContent 100, KMWorld Magazine's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing Top 100, D&B India's Leading ITeS and BPO Companies and the Black Book of Outsourcing's Top List of Leading Outsourcing Providers to the Printing and Publishing Business.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "project," "head start," "believe," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "indicate," "point to," "forecast," "likely," "goals," "optimistic," "foster" and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; our Innodata Advanced Data Solutions ("IADS") segment is a venture formed in 2011 that has incurred losses since inception and has recorded impairment charges for all of its fixed assets; we currently intend to continue to invest in IADS; the primarily at-will nature of contracts with our Digital Data Solutions clients and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work; inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; depressed market conditions; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans which give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur.

We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact

Raj Jain

Vice President

Innodata Inc.

rjain@innodata.com

(201) 371-8024





