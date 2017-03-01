Toshiba to Demonstrate New Innovative Retail Solutions in Hall 6, Stand C41

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. and its parent organization, Toshiba Tec Corporation (TTEC), will showcase a broad variety of retail solutions in Hall 6, Stand C41 during EuroShop, the world's No. 1 retail trade fair, held 5 9 March. Toshiba innovation enables Brilliant CommerceTM allowing retailers to deliver enriched shopping experiences, gather actionable insights and provide a frictionless checkout through our deep retail expertise and broad portfolio of services and solutions.

Some examples of Toshiba retail innovation being featured on the show floor include:

Engaging consumer shopping journeys on the path to Brilliant Commerce, seamlessly flowing from online to the retail store including shopping lists, click and collect and home delivery

New commerce platform that elevates digital retail journeys, including mobile use cases and more

Three new solutions that leverage facial classification to provide actionable consumer insights: Lift 'n' Learn an engaging self-service interactive display for product education and comparison Style Advisor a real-time, interactive display for associate-led concierging DeepMap providing retailers with detailed sales data, heatmaps and other rich insights through an intuitive dashboard

Innovative checkout solutions Touchless Commerce with facial classification and experience bar featuring the newest TCxWaveTM POS hardware

At EuroShop 2017, Toshiba will be featuring new enhancements that highlight the company's innovations, with a focus on how technology can influence and augment the modern shopping journey.

ASSOCIATE PRODUCTIVITY AND SHOPPER ENGAGEMENT

Toshiba is raising expectations in retail with TCxTM Elevate, a new digital commerce platform that allows retailers to revitalize their current systems by complementing, enhancing and extending retail capabilities, with minimal impact to their existing POS environment. Through this platform, retailers will be able to take advantage of new Toshiba applications, better integrate with third party solutions and even build their own.

GLOBAL SERVICES

Toshiba's Consulting, Professional, Managed and Client Services experts provide the insights and foresight to help make a retailer's vision and investments come to life. Whether a retailer has a few stores or a global presence, Toshiba is equipped to handle whatever issues the retailer is facing and anticipate the future environment with our flexible solutions.

Take a guided tour with demonstrations at the top of every hour to see Toshiba's award-winning portfolio of retail solutions in Hall 6, Stand C41.

Thought leaders from Toshiba and analyst firm IDC will also speak at the following sessions:

IDC Discusses Elevating Retail in the Digital Transformation Era , Tuesday, 12:30 pm, Hall 6, Stand 175

, Tuesday, 12:30 pm, Hall 6, Stand 175 Staying Relevant in the Digital Age: Beyond Omni Channel , Tuesday, 15:30 pm, Omni Channel Forum

, Tuesday, 15:30 pm, Omni Channel Forum The In-Store Experience Makeover, Wednesday, 12:00 pm, Hall 6, Stand 175

To learn more about Toshiba's retail solutions and EuroShop activities, visit toshibacommerce.com and follow Toshiba's retail activities on twitter @toshibagcs

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is retail's first choice for integrated in-store solutions and is a global market share leader in retail store technology. With a global team of dedicated business partners, we deliver innovative commerce solutions that transform checkout, provide seamless consumer interactions and optimize retail operations that are changing the retail landscape. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com or engage on Twitter @toshibagcs

