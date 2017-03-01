--Altiostar vRAN also recognized as finalist for Best Mobile Infrastructure at annual Mobile World Congress Awards Presentation.

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS--Altiostar, the pioneer in vRAN technology, announced today that it has been honored with multiple Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards for its Altiostar vRAN technology. GSMA's annual awards, presented during Mobile World Congress, recognize those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. Altiostar vRAN was selected by a panel of CTOs for the Overall Outstanding Mobile Technology, for what they perceive to be the supreme overall champion of mobile technology for 2017. Altiostar vRAN also received the Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough Award and was recognized as a finalist in the Best Mobile Infrastructure category.

Altiostar's field-proven vRAN solution is the world's first commercially available virtualized RAN solution with a flexible IP/Ethernet Fronthaul. Altiostar vRAN solves the capacity crunch and customer churn that come from network quality issues with the legacy RAN, by using the spectrum and cell sites already in use. With Altiostar vRAN, mobile operators can maximize the potential of their spectrum holding by unrestricted and network-wide coordination capability for LTE-A features, apply application intelligence to every data session using MEC and lower operational cost by simplifying the sites with fewer equipment to install. It allows mobile operators to achieve a better return on investment and provides a foundation for 5G.

"Mobile World Congress is the largest telecommunications show in the world and the show's annual GLOMO Awards recognize the industry's best," said Kuntal Chowdhury, vice president of product management and marketing. "Altiostar is honored to not only receive the GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough for our Altiostar vRAN technology and shortlisted for the Best Mobile Infrastructure, but also for it to be recognized among CTOs as the overall outstanding mobile technology."

"Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA's GLOMO Awards at Mobile World Congress this week," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "The GLOMO Awards truly showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2017 GLOMO Awards."

