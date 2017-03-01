Latvia State Radio and Television Centre, the only trust service provider in Latvia, deploys Safelayer's eIDAS platforms with Identity Solutions

Safelayer is playing an active role in transforming the digital identity system that supports the Latvian national ID card and the cloud signature services deployed by LVRTC. This makes LVRTC Latvia's first eIDAS-compliant trust service provider. With Safelayer PKI and eIDAS software suites, this transformation has also paved the way for a citizen-wide mobile identity ecosystem based on Safelayer Mobile ID, which has provided a new technological and legal framework to promote and facilitate digital relationships between individuals, corporations and public organizations in Latvia.

Identity Solutions, a group of companies specializing in cybersecurity, has made this transformation possible by integrating Safelayer's platforms with Thales hardware security modules (HSMs) into LVRTC's secure IT infrastructure using modern APIs and Web-technologies.

According to Janis Bokta LVRTC's Chairman of the Board), LVRTC will be in position to offer strong authentication, advanced and qualified signatures, and two-factor authentication (2FA) services that meet the EU eIDAS regulation to individuals, corporations and the public sector across Europe.

About LVRTC

LVRTC is a leading electronic communication service provider in Latvia. It provides high quality and secure telecommunication solutions for the major mobile communication, Internet and telecommunication operators in Latvia as well as for public authorities.

LVRTC is a reliable certification service provider that issues and maintains eSignature services in Latvia.

About Identity Solutions

Identity Solutions is a group of companies specializing in cybersecurity and digital identity in the Baltic countries.

About Safelayer

Safelayer Secure Communications S.A. is a leading provider of security software for public key infrastructure (PKI), multi-factor authentication (identity federation, adaptive authentication, Mobile ID), electronic signature, data encryption and protecting electronic transactions. Safelayer's eID technologies protect, serve and make use of the digital identities of people (corporate users and citizens) and connected objects (software systems or hardware devices), and are contributing to build trust in the digital era.

