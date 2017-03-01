Booking.com Data Reveals First-Time Travel Experiences can be the Secret to Success in Life

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New global research commissioned by Booking.com, the global leader in connecting people with the most incredible places to stay, reveals that the thrill and excitement of our first time travel experiences positively increases our confidence, broadens our horizons and makes us ultimately more successful in life. First-time travel experiences inspire us to make life-changing decisions - with more than one in ten (13%) switching jobs or careers, one in ten (13%) changing their relationship, and one in five (21%) deciding to move somewhere completely new because of a first-time travel experience.

Pepijn Rijvers, Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com comments: "The adrenalin and confidence boost that travelling somewhere for the first time gives us makes it irresistible. First time travel experiences open our minds, spark our imagination and inspire us to continue trying something new or change direction in life. Once you catch the travel bug it's simply contagious!

From apartments to villas, igloos, boats, treehouses and more, whatever amazing 'First Time' stay you can imagine, Booking.com has got the one that's right for you."

To read the full release, visit https://globalnews.booking.com/new-data-reveals-that-first-time-travel-experiences-can-be-the-secret-to-success-in-life/.

