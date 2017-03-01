

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will make Historically Black Colleges and Universities a priority again in the White House.



This order provides a framework for repositioning the HBCU initiative in the White House, allowing it to function across all executive departments and agencies in consultation with the Department of Education.



The President signed the order a day after he welcomed over 60 presidents of HBCUs and representatives from leading HBCU organizations to the Oval Office before their listening session with the Vice President and Secretary DeVos.



The President is extremely committed to keeping the promises he made regarding HBCUs on the campaign trail, and looks forward to working with these leaders and organizations to provide HBCUs with the resources that they need, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sander said in a routine briefing.



The President also signed another executive order Tuesday. It instructs the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to review and reconsider the Obama administration's Clean Water Rule, as well as providing instruction to the Attorney General for current legal action on the rule. The Obama administration's rule vastly expands federal jurisdiction into state and local areas, and the decisions that directly affects them, and that's something that this administration does not take lightly, Sander told reporters.



