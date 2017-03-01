SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- mLab, the fully managed cloud Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for MongoDB, today announced that the platform's most popular plans now include encryption-at-rest. This additional, opt-in data security measure will be available for customers at no additional cost.

mLab is making encryption-at-rest available to its Database-as-a-Service customers on Dedicated Standard and High Storage plans, covering deployments across both Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. Already offering customers in-flight encryption via SSL to secure data transmission over networks, encryption-at-rest furthers mLab's commitment to enterprise security by encrypting data on disks and wherever backups are stored. The feature is designed so that there will be minimal performance impact on the database.

"Ensuring data security is, and always will be, a top priority," said Will Shulman, CEO, mLab. "Data is the lifeblood to most businesses, and we take our responsibility in maintaining the integrity of that data very seriously. We invite our customers to take advantage of encryption-at-rest on mLab's cloud database platform."

"As the cloud services industry matures, many customers, especially enterprises, are developing programs to perform due diligence on their portfolio of service providers," said Jared D. Cottrell, CTO, mLab. "Whether an industry regulation or best practice, encryption-at-rest is one of the most commonly-requested security features. Encryption-at-rest provides a layer of protection against unauthorized access to sensitive data, especially attacks directed at the physical devices on which the data is stored. mLab's encryption-at-rest feature gives our customers greater peace of mind."

mLab's platform manages nearly 500,000 MongoDB deployments across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The DBaaS allows businesses, from startups to enterprises, to focus resources on product development and not on managing backend database operations. mLab's cloud database service features automated provisioning and scaling of MongoDB databases, backup and recovery, 24/7 monitoring and alerting, web-based management tools, and expert support.

About mLab

Headquartered in the Mission/Potrero area of San Francisco, mLab is backed by premier venture and angel investors including Foundry Group, Baseline Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Freestyle Capital, and David Cohen of TechStars.

Headquartered in the Mission/Potrero area of San Francisco, mLab is backed by premier venture and angel investors including Foundry Group, Baseline Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Freestyle Capital, and David Cohen of TechStars.