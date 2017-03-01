NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) today announced the addition of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO), one of the largest electric utilities in the world, as the latest investor in its Nexus strategic partner network. TEPCO joins Southern Company, National Grid plc, Xcel Energy Inc., AGL, Avista Corp., Fortis Inc., Ameren Corp., Great Plains Energy Inc., and Madison Gas and Electric Co. as strategic partners working collaboratively to identify innovative products, technologies, and business models in the emerging energy economy.

"TEPCO is honored to join EIP's Nexus strategic partner network," commented TEPCO Managing Executive Officer, Shinichiro Kengaku. "As the electricity sector continues to experience rapid change, our commitment to outstanding service and innovation remains steadfast. This partnership with EIP will enable us to identify and support the most advanced technologies and business models in the industry to the benefit of our customers."

"Energy Impact Partners is pleased to welcome TEPCO to our Nexus strategic partner network," said EIP CEO and Managing Partner Hans Kobler. "TEPCO's 66-year record of industry leadership, as well as its international perspective, make TEPCO an invaluable addition to our utility investor platform. The specific challenges arising from Japan's abrupt shift in generation resources and complex urban infrastructure offer unique insights. We look forward to working with TEPCO to identify and invest in innovative technology companies that are building the future global electricity infrastructure."

EIP is a private equity firm that strategically invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the electricity supply chain from generation to consumption. The EIP portfolio includes companies like Opus One Solutions, which gives full visibility and control to electric distribution utilities; Sense Labs, which enables customers to accurately measure energy consumption on every device in their homes; AutoGrid Systems, which offers big data analytics and cloud computing solutions for electric utilities; SparkFund, an origination and financing platform that provides energy efficiency "as a service"; and most recently Enchanted Rock, a microgrid operator that supplies customers with natural gas backup power systems that are simultaneously used to perform grid services.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a collaborative strategic investment firm that invests in companies optimizing energy consumption and improving sustainable energy generation. Through close collaboration with its strategic investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP's partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista and Madison Gas and Electric Co. For more information, visit http://www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO Holdings) is Japan's largest power company group, holding three independent business entities: TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc., TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., and TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc. As a group, it generates, distributes, and sells electricity and other types of energy principally to the Kanto metropolitan area, which includes Japan's two most populous cities, Tokyo and Yokohama. Its 33,000 employees are committed to providing safe, reliable power to its 29 million customers as well as fulfilling its responsibilities to the communities of Fukushima. (As of April 1, 2016)

TEPCO Website: http://www.tepco.co.jp/en/index-e.html

TEPCO Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialTEPCOen

TEPCO Twitter page: https://twitter.com/TEPCO_English

Contact info:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for Energy Impact Partners

Email Contact

(978) 750-0333



Energy Impact Partners, LLC

Email Contact

(212) 899-9700



