PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced new partnerships with CIS, GoSecure and XMS Solutions, aimed to help more customers prevent privilege misuse and stop unauthorized access. As BeyondTrust partners with top-tier organizations with proven track records of successful joint identity and access management (IAM) and privileged access management (PAM)deployments, customers can accelerate deployment results, speed time to value, reduce ongoing costs and improve efficiencies.

Partnerships like those announced today help customers navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape with greater confidence and help prevent hacks, as currently 80 percent of hacks involve privileged credentials. CIS, GoSecure and XMS Solutions will offer BeyondTrust solutions in the cloud, allowing organizations to leverage the combined expertise of both BeyondTrust and the trusted partner in PAM and IAM deployments.

"Computer Integrated Services (CIS) is proud to add solutions from BeyondTrust as a strategic technology in our portfolio. CIS has prided itself on developing partnerships with manufacturers that offer best of breed solutions for over 21 years, and after an extensive amount of research from our internal subject matter experts headed up by our CISO Anthony Fama, we have determined that BeyondTrust has clearly established itself as the leader in the PAM space, and is the partner we are hitching our wagon to," said Todd Hershman, President and Co-Founder of CIS. "PAM and IAM capabilities are more important than ever in today's environment, with most breaches involving privileges. PAM solutions from BeyondTrust will provide our customers confidence in the prevention and mitigation of these threats. We look forward to providing this world class solution for our clients and working closely with the BeyondTrust team in 2017 and beyond."

"Today's cloud and virtualized computing environments leave gaps that allow for excessive privileged access and permissions leaving companies at risk," said Mathieu Grignon, executive vice president, GoSecure. "Our partnership with BeyondTrust provides our customers with the ability to manage this complex and potentially daunting process."

"XMS provides tailored IAM and PAM solutions to fit our clients' individual needs, and recognizes that 'one size does not fit all.' It is therefore critical to us that we partner with best-in-class software providers to allow us to achieve success. We are excited about working hand-in-hand with BeyondTrust to provide our customers with the world-class caliber PAM solutions they expect from XMS," said Alan West, President and CEO of XMS Solutions. "The privileged access controls and meaningful, detailed reporting contained in BeyondTrust's suite of products allows us to deliver on those expectations."

"BeyondTrust is proud to announce these new partners, which have a proven track record in identity and access management, allowing us to bring leading PAM and IAM solutions to more organizations than previously possible," said Joseph Schramm, VP Strategic Alliances, BeyondTrust. "Organizations today know that the threat landscape is dynamic and complex, requiring agility and customization that come at a substantial expense if done in-house. Our PAM capabilities deployed through partners like CIS, GoSecure and XMS Solutions, help customers achieve the security solutions they need in a scalable and cost-effective manner."

About Computer Integrated Services

Computer Integrated Services (CIS), founded and headquartered in New York City in 1995, is a leading provider of Professional IT Services, nationwide. CIS provides clients with an elite stable of Subject Matter Experts in complex technologies such as Identity and Access Management, Cloud Migrations, Network Security, Endpoint/Systems Management, Unified Communications, and Managed Services.

CIS maintains a sterling reputation for technical excellence throughout all divisions, with a particular renown for expertise in Identity and Access Management. Clients choose CIS because of the firm's fanatical devotion to long-term mutually beneficial client relationships, which begin with delivery of extremely successful project and support work. CIS' annual client retention rate, which has exceeded 90% every year since the firm was founded, is a testament to the expertise and dedication provided to each and every client.

About GoSecure

Established in 2002, GoSecure's mission is to provide services and technology that enable organizations to manage cyber risk and implement balanced cyber security controls. By offering innovative services and by focusing on quality, respect and integrity, GoSecure has built strong relationships as a key supplier for organizations and businesses of all sizes. Our expertise in aligning strategy with operations combined with our investments in cybersecurity research and development enable us to collaborate with organizations with the most demanding requirements. For further details, visit: www.gosecure.net.

About XMS Solutions

Founded in 2008, XMS Solutions (www.xmssolutions.com) is a leader in effective and efficient system integration services specializing in: Identity and Access Management, Privileged Account Management, Data Access Governance, and Information Security Management. Serving a broad client base across the United States and around the globe, XMS is a trusted advisor to businesses across all verticals; including Fortune 500 clients, government, and the U.S. military. XMS Solutions also provides services to firms migrating from one technology to another as a result of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures -- or as part of improving security and management through consolidation and carve out of resources.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

