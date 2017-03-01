LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF) The Marijuana Legalization Company ™ announced today that all of its existing and currently planned US operations would not be affected by any possible "greater enforcement " of laws against "recreational" marijuana.

Freedom Leaf CEO Clifford J Perry, explained, "We do not grow or sell recreational marijuana, so the Trump Administration's vague threats about "greater enforcement" are not material to our current business model. Moreover, we are looking abroad for new opportunities in Europe, Israel, and Latin America.

Also Freedom Leaf's founders, Clifford J Perry and Richard Cowan will be attending the Barcelona Cannabis Expo, and Perry will also be attending the CannaTech 2017 conference in Tel Aviv. CannaTech showcases the full spectrum of global industry leaders, spanning the fields of science, research, finance, medicine, government policy, tech innovation, agriculture & entrepreneurship, at one outstanding event with a singular focus on cannabis and all the opportunity that surrounds it.

Freedom Leaf already has licensees in Spain and The Netherlands, and will be expanding its licensing program domestically and to other countries.

As previously announced, Freedom Leaf has entered into a Strategic Joint Venture with NuAxon BioScience to distribute their large capacity supercritical CO2 extraction units. The booming demand for high grade cannabinoid extracts, such as CBD (cannabidiol), can only be met with large capacity extraction devices that are manufactured to maximize efficiency for the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp sector.

The industrial hemp harvest is expected to dramatically increase in the US and worldwide. NuAxon BioScience's has 17 years experience in manufacturing and operating large capacity super critical CO2 extraction units with their proprietary 5,000 psi pump that delivers greater economies of scale in the extraction process.

Freedom Leaf has also entered into a Strategic Joint Venture distribution agreement with Nisarga Biotech Group of India, for their US Patent Pending proprietary formulas for Ayurvedic medicine. Freedom Leaf, Inc. has the exclusive distribution rights for these formulas, which, combined with CBDs, will create a health enhancing line of skin care and breathable vapor products.

"Ayurveda" is one of the world's oldest holistic ("whole-body") healing systems. It was developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. It is based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit. Its main goal is to promote good health.

As a result of this licensing agreement, Freedom Leaf has launched a new marketing program with a series of unique proprietary skin care and herbal vapor products under the hempOLOGYsm Brand, featuring American grown and extracted legal hemp CBD (Cannabidiol). These products are being positioned to expand Freedom Leaf's revenue streams exponentially by monetizing its publishing and digital marketing platforms in two of the fastest growing areas of the booming cannabis/hemp industry.

Also, FLI Agency, Freedom Leaf's in house full service creative and marketing agency now has direct merchant banking solutions with a processing company that is successfully doing business with CBD (cannabidiol) products and Marijuana dispensaries.

FLI Agency has negotiated broker and agent commission overrides on the merchant business it secures for the processing companies. The commission overrides are paid on a residual basis and have the potential to become a significant revenue source for Freedom Leaf, Inc.

