Vitality Biopharma is focused on the discovery and production of cannabinoid glycosides for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory diseases. Small molecule glycosylation alters the solubility and stability of drug compounds, and it could extend patent life, improve bioavailability, and reduce side effects through targeted drug delivery. Applying this prodrug technology to cannabinoids may increase their efficacy in treating numerous medical conditions.

In 2013, the company initiated a research program to develop efficient means of glycosylation through enzymatic biosynthesis. By late 2015 and early 2016, the company's scientists applied this technology towards cannabinoids, including CBD and THC molecules, creating a new class of cannabinoid glycosides that it termed cannabosides. Since then, the company has filed patents covering over 20 cannabosides and started development on an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treatment.

According to Visiongain, the market for IBD treatments is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2019, stimulated by rising disease incidence and non-invasive diagnosis, as well as technological advances in medicines.

Independent clinical trial data suggests that cannabis can induce remission even in patients that are resistant to steroids and biologic TNF-a inhibitors. In one eight-week placebo-controlled trial, there was a statistical change in the Crohn's Disease Activity Index with cannabis use, and nearly half of patients entered into disease remission. In another study of cannabis use in IBD patients, there were improvements reported by 83.9% of patients for abdominal pain and 76.8% for abdominal cramping, which means that an overwhelming majority reported symptomatic improvement.

Currently, most cannabis therapies must be low-dose since THC is absorbed in the blood-brain barrier. Vitality believes that its prodrug cannabosides could enable targeted delivery of THC molecules into the gut, which would enable higher local concentrations for pain and inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. The company plans to begin Phase I/II studies this year while taking pathways that involve shorter trials through acute dosing regimens.

In the video interview, Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke talks about cannabosides, IBD, Vitality's federally-approved research facilities and practices, and the executive team.

