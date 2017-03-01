Global Machine Vision Market to Reach $20.18 Billion - Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments & Future Strategies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Machine Vision Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Machine Vision Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $20.18 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Machine Vision across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics:



Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Companies Profiled:



Adept Technology, Inc.

Allied Vision Technologies Inc.

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Electro Scientific Industries Inc.

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

ISRA Vision AG

Keyence Corporation

Microscan Systems, Inc.

Mvtec Software GmbH

National Instruments

Omron Corporation

Perceptron, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Vitronic GmbH



Report Structure:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Machine Vision Market, By Product



5 Machine Vision Market, By Component



6 Machine Vision Market, By Vertical



7 Machine Vision Market, By Application



8 Machine Vision Market, By Geography



9 Leading Companies

