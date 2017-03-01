Verizon Wins Top Honors from Frost & Sullivan for Capturing More than a Quarter of the North American VoIP and SIP Trunking Services Market

Verizon's large installed base of legacy TDM trunking services makes it the preferred service provider of businesses looking to adopt IP solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) access and session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Verizon Enterprise Solutions with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Market Leadership. The company garnered 25.1 percent of total market share.

The breadth of Verizon's services position the global communications provider to support large numbers of deployments across various service segments. Its proactive approach to transitioning customers to IP-based services has helped Verizon gain the market leader position.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, the overall impact it has in terms of customer value, as well as the success of increased market share.

Enterprise customers look to Verizon to migrate to next-generation VoIP trunking or hosted services and are likely to consolidate their disparate voice and data networks. In addition, an increasing number of businesses are choosing hybrid architectures featuring a mix of on-premises and cloud-based unified communications (UC) solutions and services.

"Verizon is one of the few service providers in the North American market with a full line of wireless, wireline, and IP-based services and networks for businesses, large and small," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Michael Brandenburg. "While a number of its competitors are unable or unwilling to link their wired and wireless networks, Verizon strives to create synergies across all of its networks, treating them as a unified set of resources to meet specific business needs."

Verizon's network efficiency is evident in its move to enable VoIP with 4G LTE access. With this offering, Verizon helps customers deploy SIP trunks, usually delivered over dedicated multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) connections, across its wireless LTE network, backed by quality of service (QoS) support. Verizon also supports Wireless Connected VoIP with its SIP Trunking solution, further reducing call charges to Verizon mobile numbers.

In addition, Verizon offers flexible deployment options. It allows VoIP and SIP trunking solutions to match customer requirements instead of forcing customers to cope with services that can be a poor fit for their specific needs.

"Verizon has purpose-built their solutions to meet customer needs, not the other way around," added Brandenburg. "For example Verizon's burstable enterprise shared trunking (BEST) service enables customers to treat their telecommunications resources as a collective pool, sharing idle resources among all of their locations, as well as consolidating voice services under a single bill. It followed this up with BEST+, which allows customers to boost their total voice capacity to meet unexpected surges in overall voice traffic."

"As a result of these efforts, its VoIP access and SIP trunking services boast cutting-edge features, while its competitors still only present a subset of its SIP capabilities," Brandenburg notes. "The overall value generated by its advanced services and innovations has kept Verizon at the top of the leader board in the North American VoIP and SIP trunking services market, making it richly deserving of Frost & Sullivan's honor."

In addition to VoIP access and SIP trunking, Verizon offers a broad range of voice and data services, including hosted IP telephony, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and an array of wide area network (WAN) connectivity services. Customers that initially opt in for data access services often tend to add SIP trunking or hosted IP services.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

