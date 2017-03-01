Multi-SIM Hotspots Provide Opportunity for Improved Tethering Experience

In-Vehicle Hot-spots Could Provide Greater Accessibility to Internet Connections

BOSTON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey report: Multi-SIM Mobile Hotspots Provide Opportunity for Improved Tethering Experiencefrom the User Experience Strategies (UXS) Service at Strategy Analytics (www.strategyanalytics.com) has assessed consumer usage of mobile hotspots and mobile data tethering behaviors. The introduction of Multi-SIM mobile hotspots and dedicated aftermarket hotspots for in-vehicle connectivity would create greater availability of an internet connection regardless of a consumer's location or mobile carrier.

Surveying consumers in the US, convenience is the primary reason why smartphones are favored over standalone hotspots; they are always carried by a consumer. However problems such as battery drainage, frequency of disconnects and being tied to a single-carrier, mean that consumers are unsatisfied with smartphones as a long term solution. By using cellular networks, mobile hotspots can provide continuity and convenience for end users who need to keep their personal devices connected to the internet. However, because single carrier solutions can result in network disconnects while travelling, demand for a multi-carrier (multi-SIM) solution that allows for network roaming exists.

Click here for the report: http://sa-link.cc/1jn

Mathew Alton, Analyst and report author commented, "By positioning the standalone mobile hotspot as a unique, contextual device, users can keep their personal devices connected to the internet without jeopardizing the battery life of their smartphone. By providing a means for one standalone mobile hotspot to share carriers, more guarantees can be offered about the continuity of a network connection while users travel."

Chris Schreiner, Director of Syndicated Research, UXIP added, "Furthermore, focusing on an in-vehicle hotspot solution could provide a device that is discrete and useful, particularly in older vehicles for purposes such as navigation, music streaming and rear-seat entertainment. With embedded Wi-Fi hotspot functionality becoming increasingly prevalent in new vehicles, an easy-to-install aftermarket solution is likely to find a viable audience."

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.

About User Experience Strategies (UXS)

Analyzing UX innovation opportunities in wireless, smart home, and other emerging technologies, UXS forms part of the User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) at Strategy Analytics. Focusing on user behaviors, motivations and interests across multiple consumer verticals, UXIP helps clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver compelling user experiences through both syndicated and proprietary research capabilities. With our extensive expertise in large-scale survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational sessions, UXIP's research methodologies allow strategic user-centric analysis on the potential for new technologies. Providing actionable insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations, UXIP is a leading supplier of consumer knowledge to the technology industry. Click here for more information.

Press Contacts

US Contact: Mathew Alton, +1 617 614 0655, malton@strategyanalytics.com

European Contact: Diane O'Neill, +44(0) 1908 423 669, doneill@strategyanalytics.com

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/323745/strategy_analytics_logo.jpg