

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's inflation accelerated more-than-expected in February to its highest level since the middle of 2012, preliminary figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.



The flash consumer price index inflation rose to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent in January. Economists had forecast 2.1 percent inflation.



The latest inflation figure was the highest since August 2012, when it was the same. A higher figure of 2.4 percent was seen in November 2011.



Energy inflation surged to 7.2 percent from 5.9 percent. Food inflation accelerated to 4.4 percent from 3.2 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.6 percent in February, in line with economists' expectations.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, which was also the highest since August 2012. In January, the HICP inflation was 1.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.7 percent in February, while economists' had forecast 0.6 percent rise.



