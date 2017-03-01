Corporate Governance is No Longer Just about the Annual Meeting

Better disclosure of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, increased access to board members, disclosure of a board skills matrix, a robust board evaluation process and pay for performance are among the key areas of concern to global institutional investors looking ahead to the 2017 annual meeting season and long-term engagement themes, according to results of Morrow Sodali's annual Institutional Investor survey.

Over a two-month period December 2016 and January 2017 Morrow Sodali carried out its annual survey, polling major global investors managing a combined 24 trillion in assets, with 78% being asset managers and 22% pension funds, and with a geographical breakdown covering UK (50 %), US (28 %), Europe ex UK (18 %) and Asia (4%).

The survey managed by Kiran Vasantham, Director of Investor Engagement at Morrow Sodali focused on broad governance themes that are applicable to listed companies around the world. The results highlight some important takeaways on issues such as ESG and Engagement, Board Dynamics, Executive Pay and Shareholder Activism.

The survey findings provide a clear checklist for management teams and board members to review their ESG policies and consider when drafting their annual meeting agendas and disclosure documents.

"At Morrow Sodali we recognize that to effectively serve companies, we must establish a relationship of credibility and trust with institutional investors, promoting the integration of ESG policies, business strategy and financial performance," said John Wilcox, Morrow Sodali Chairman, "In line with this principle, the Institutional Investor Survey is one of the tools that allows us to be a listener, bringing investor views unfiltered to our clients, thus helping companies correct misperceptions and explain how their governance and business decisions serve shareholder interests," he added.

