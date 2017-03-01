Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) in the UK and General Motors UK (GM UK) have renewed their three-year agreement which names Axalta's three premium global refinish brands Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox officially approved suppliers for paint repairs on Vauxhall in the UK.

"General Motors and Axalta have a long-standing relationship both in the UK and globally," said Mike Davis, Managing Director of Axalta Coating Systems UK Limited. "This has been built on Axalta's ability to deliver high-quality product ranges, technical support and advanced color management tools consistently to GM body shops."

The agreement enables Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox to support GM UK's Vauxhall dealers and its network of approved body shops in the UK with paint warranties, technical support and body shop management advice. The three refinish brands also play an active role in the training programs organized by GM UK, by providing ongoing product training as well as training events and seminars on refinishing techniques and color matching.

"At Axalta we put our customers' requirements first and innovate with them in mind. This drives us to provide products, tools and services that are designed to help increase productivity and efficiency and to help make energy savings wherever possible. By renewing this agreement, GM continues to demonstrate its trust in Axalta's ability to help drive its Vauxhall UK body shops to perform even better," says Davis.

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

