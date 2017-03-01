Bringing tech&science closer to people: 150+ Reasons Why There is Hope for a Brighter Future

WARSZAWA, Poland, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 650 submitted projects, more than 70 international partners including UNESCO, governments, NGOs and media - these are the first facts and figures from the Bringing tech&science closer to people campaign, aimed at celebrating the brightest minds and world changing initiatives they work on. 150+ innovative products and technologies from all around the world have been officially presented on http://www.closertopeople.com. The effect is mind-boggling.

Japan, Italy, Israel, India, Ireland, Indonesia, Belgium, United Kingdom, Panama, Russia, Peru, Croatia, South Africa, Estonia, Egypt, Morocco, Spain, United States, Guatemala, Ukraine, Netherlands, Norway, Nigeria, France, Finland, Kenya, Switzerland, China, South Korea, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Turkey, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, Lebanon, Australia, Austria! What do they have in common? Outstanding innovators.

Collision-tolerant flying robot, Dengue and Zika diagnostics from a single drop of blood, wave drive imitating squid animals, deep learning in cyber security, greenhouse for Mars are just a few of the innovations popularized in the campaign. Each project is showcased in a clear, visually appealing way, describing the problem and proposed solution, competitive advantages, the way it works and many more.

Bringing tech&science closer to people campaign aims to build worldwide awareness and recognition on the latest breakthroughs in science and technology. This campaign also will help to showcase science and technology innovations as a main lever for progress and sustainable development, and will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, experiences and the sharing of best practices in science - says Mrs. Irina Bokova, General Director of UNESCO.

For the next two months, projects will be presented to tech-oriented crowd, industry representatives and business professionals. Katarzyna Janocha from Interne.st - technological partner of the campaign - states that their focus is not only on education but also on bringing growth opportunities to the projects. There are high-tech and breakthrough science projects at the push of a button. Everyone can get into direct contact with the tech-owners to discuss ideas or potential cooperation.

The interest in the campaign is already higher than expected. It attracts tech companies and innovators as well as market leaders - Polpharma, LOTOS Group or CANAL+ DISCOVERY were the first ones to support the campaign as its Patrons and Strategic Partners. We are open for everyone interested in innovation - let's accelerate change for better, together - says Marek Kotelnicki, the President of CIKT Foundation, which co-organizes the campaign.

