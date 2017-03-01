sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,045 Euro		+0,002
+4,65 %
WKN: A1C36Y ISIN: CA64151V1040 Ticker-Symbol: NSV 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION
NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEVADO RESOURCES CORPORATION0,045+4,65 %