sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

718,80 Euro		-21,465
-2,90 %
WKN: 890262 ISIN: DK0010201102 Ticker-Symbol: KLH 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
764,88
780,18
16:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S718,80-2,90 %