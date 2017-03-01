Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-03-01 15:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 28 February 2017 INVL Technology published the preliminary operating results for 12 months of 2016. On 7 March 2017 (on Tuesday), 9.30 am the Company organizes a meeting with INVL Technology Shareholders. This meeting will be held at INVL Asset Management office (Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, at New York room). INVL Technology Managing Partner Kazimieras Tonkunas will present INVL Technology preliminary operating results for 12 months of 2016 and will answer the questions.



INVL Technology shareholders willing to attend the meeting should register by email info@invl.com or phone 370 5 279 06 01 until 6 March. The planned duration of the meeting - up to 2 hours.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt