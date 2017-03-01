The Norwegian solar manufacturer REC Solar, a subsidiary of Chinese chemical company China National Bluestar Group, has reported that its global module shipments for 2016 reached 1,266 MW. This result represents a 9% increase compared to 2015, when the company shipped 1,159 MW. In 2014 and 2013 total shipments reached 918 MW and 834 MW, respectively.

In the fourth quarter alone, REC Solar registered shipments in the amount of 349 MW. This quarter, the company said, ...

