Challengeme Esports GmbH announced the acquisition of eSports Hero Inc, and brings Esports Mogul on board as a strategic investor and partner

Challengeme Esports GmbH, provider of one of the most sophisticated eSports Matchmaking Tournament Platforms, today announced the acquisition of US-based eSports Hero Inc., which will be responsible for the company's operations in the North American market. Coinciding with this transaction, Australian company, Esports Mogul (ESM), has made a strategic investment of $4.9 M in equity investment and guaranteed marketing contribution into Challengeme Esports GmbH and will become the exclusive partner for the APAC region.

The new structure will allow for a rapid expansion of the ChallengeMe.GG tournament and matchmaking platform beyond Europe to reach the global eSports market, estimated to be worth $1.13B in 2017. The roll-out in new territories including North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia will begin immediately and additional game titles will be added. This will give gamers across the world free access to ChallengeMe.GG's matchmaking platform and to its high-quality game servers. Whether they want to play socially with their friends, challenge their favorite streamers, or take part in tournaments with prize pools and giveaways, CME.GG caters to all eSports enthusiasts and gets them playing within seconds.

eSports Hero's foothold in the US market and experience with many successful live eSports events will not only allow for a successful expansion in this market but will also facilitate the extension of Challengeme Esports' field of operations into live eSports events and tournaments along with other game titles. With a significant marketing commitment by Esports Mogul, the synergies with their current and planned operations and their experience in this territory, the APAC region is also set for tremendous growth.

"We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with Esports Mogul and eSports Hero," said Simon Seefeldt, CEO of Challengeme Esports. "Combining ESM as a strategic partner and investor with the acquisition of eSports Hero, will allow ChallengeMe.GG to expand faster and more aggressively on a truly global scale."

Managing Director of Esports Mogul, Gernot Abl, is very pleased with the conclusion of the deal, commenting that "we are deeply impressed by ChallengeMe.GG's platform, including the technology and team behind it, as well as the success it has already built in the European market. We are confident that ChallengeMe.GG will be very successful in APAC too, and will form the centrepiece of our eSports strategy in the region."

"We believe in the strength of the combined entity and are very happy to become part of the Challengeme team," said James Heldridge, CEO of eSports Hero. "We are looking forward to taking the North American and global market by storm. With eSports growing exponentially, we are well placed to become one of the leading companies in this space."

The deal is effective immediately and Challengeme Esports GmbH is already in operation around the world.

About Challengeme Esports GmbH

Challengeme Esports GmbH (CME) is an established business in the rapidly growing eSports space, based in Berlin, Germany. CME provides a world class eSports tournament and matchmaking platform, which caters to social players, competitive and even pro gamers, as well as professional streamers. ChallengeMe.GG offers both 1v1 as well as team-based games, support for online and "live" tournaments, automatic skill-based matchmaking, giveaways, daily raffles and much more. Since the open beta launch in March 2016 almost half a million users have registered and played in excess of 2.4 million matches.

