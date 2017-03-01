Highly dense HD and UHD bi-directional solution, lowering cost per channel by up to 70%

Powered by PERSEUS™, it reduces bandwidth requirements for HD and UHD, making it up to 3-4 times more efficient than existing solutions

Includes built-in support for HDR for HD and UHD to HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) standard

V-Nova Ltd., a leading provider of video compression solutions, today announced a new generation of PERSEUS-powered P.Link, the industry's most efficient solution for contribution and remote production. This new compact, highly-dense and bi-directional production encoder decoder enables low latency visually lossless transport of multiple HD or UHD services.

Today, live event production relies primarily on HD feeds; however, consumer demand for life-like content delivered in UHD is creating a requirement to upgrade in OB trucks, rental and production studios, as well as for systems integrators. Future workflows will need to rely on an interchangeable mix of HD and UHD and therefore need an infrastructure that is adaptable, can be bi-directional, easily upgraded and re-purposed, yet have the same reliability of traditional hardware-based production equipment. Powered by V-Nova PERSEUS, the P.Link HD/UHD production encoder decoder has been designed to respond to these challenges faced by live event production teams and video transport service providers.

Guido Meardi, V-Nova CEO and Co-Founder, said: "The market is evolving at a furious pace; last year we demonstrated at UEFA Euro 2016 and other primary sports events how the first generation of P.Link could dramatically reduce bandwidth and enable new services to emerge, including visually lossless intra-frame 4K contribution for live events. Now the next generation of P.Link allows operators to scale from pilot services to real adoption. With a smaller form factor, higher density and carrier grade robustness, the 2017 version of P.Link enables the TV Media industry to deploy V-Nova PERSEUS at scale in a multitude of applications. Furthermore, it significantly reduces the costs of visually lossless studio-studio HD contribution and backhauling. The high efficiency and future-proof features allow the highest quality video at a fraction of the traditional bandwidth and up to 70% lower cost per channel."

By offering a higher level of compression, such as 40:1 for visually lossless intra-frame encoding, P.Link increases network capacity without sacrificing video quality. Multiple 4K/UHD and HD feeds can be delivered within the same bandwidth capacity that is used today only for the HD feeds. UHD can also be added alongside cash-generating HD contribution feeds already in place, while P.Link's unique Dynamic Multiplexer, a unique ability to allocate bandwidth across feeds seamlessly and on a per frame-by-frame basis, i.e. without loss of sync or increase in latency, optimises the quality across multiple feeds to enable efficient remote production.

With no hardware alterations needed for HD/UHD format changes, or for reconfiguration as an encoder or decoder, the software-based design of P.Link is able to evolve alongside TV Media industry workflows, and is extremely effective at reducing the cost to move services to the cloud, where PERSEUS feeds can be decoded via software.

A robust, carrier grade COTS 1RU appliance with redundant solid state drives, hot swappable power supplies (dual) hot swappable fans, a single P. Link can process up to 8 x HD or 2 x 4K/UHD per 1RU frame in order to offer ultimate space efficiency.

V-Nova PERSEUS™ is a video processing technology that addresses today's video delivery challenges. PERSEUS software closes the capacity gap for quality delivery to connected devices over existing networks. It redraws the traditional quality-bitrate curve, enabling operators and service providers to provide high quality video within their bandwidth constraints.

About V-Nova

V-Nova is a London-headquartered software company providing advanced signal compression technology and software solutions to address the dramatic growth in global network traffic. V-Nova is at the heart of digitalisation, serving multiple industry segments, including TV Media where it provides solutions spanning the entire media delivery chain, from UHD/4K contribution to distribution, to connected devices and set-top-boxes.

V-Nova's award-winning PERSEUS™ technology closes the gap between evolving capacity needs and limitations associated with legacy compression technologies to process data and video in new ways. This means that data can be transported, stored and secured, faster and more cost-effectively, without the need for network upgrades. V-Nova is driving a new era in TV & Media with ground-breaking software solutions that shift the bitrate-quality curve to enable UHD at HD bitrates, HD at SD bitrates, and SD video at sub-audio bitrates.

V-Nova is empowering a growing number of customers and partners to differentiate their products, increase market reach, and provide new services, all within currently available bandwidth and infrastructure.

For more information please visit www.v-nova.com

