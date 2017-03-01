PSI CRO acquired a new building in Munich, moved offices and is now fully operational at its new location. The new site has ample capacity, infrastructure and comfort to accommodate the company's growing staffing needs. PSI has had presence in Munich since 2010, chosen for its location and vibrant business culture.

The new PSI Munich offices are located at Behringstrasse 7 82152 Planegg, Germany.

Dr. Maxim Belotserkovskiy, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at PSI, calls the steady growth of the office "dynamic."

"Strong operational setup in Germany has always been important to PSI," Belotserkovskiy says. "Our business in the area has grown quickly as Munich has a strong biotech presence, while Germany represents an important strategic market for clinical trials and is a prominent place for clinical research."

Another strength of the PSI Munich team is its international flavor. "Our office is one of the most diverse at PSI," Belotserkovskiy says, "with staff representing countries all over Europe. We work to keep that sense of global perspective in all we do."

Kathrin Kreyenberg, PSI's Country Manager in Germany, is proud of the new endeavor. "The new location and square footage allows us to keep growing, which is necessary to sustain continued client requests for more trials in Germany. We have a strong, large team here representing nearly all global functional areas. The move is now complete and the office doors are open to visitors. We would love to welcome our colleagues, clients, investigators and vendors at our new facilities please stop by at your next opportunity!"

About PSI CRO:

PSI is a privately-owned, full-service contract research organization (CRO), operating globally. PSI's reputation on the market place is that of a no-nonsense CRO, capable of saving pharmaceutical sponsors millions of development dollars by consistently meeting clinical trial timelines. PSI's global reach supports the operations of clinical trials across multiple countries and continents. PSI is known to be highly selective about the work that they pursue. PSI has exceptionally high repeat and referral business rates, while maintaining minimal staff turnover indicative of its commitment to be the best CRO in the world as measured by its customers and its employees. Global headquarters are located in Zug (Zürich), Switzerland at 113a Baarerstrasse 6300. www.psi-cro.com

