Outotec Oyj: Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements 2016 and Corporate Governance Statement published

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 1, 2017 AT 4:00 PM

Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements 2016 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Outotec's Financial Statements 2016 has been published and the Finnish and English pdf versions can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/investors.

Outotec's Corporate Governance Statement has been published as a separate report and can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/cg.

Outotec Financial Statements 2016 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2083458/785359.pdf)

Outotec Corporate Governance Statement 2016 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2083458/785360.pdf)



