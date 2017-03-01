Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Livestock, Form, Function, Bacteria & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.37 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Probiotics in Animal Feed across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:



Aquabio Environmental Technologies,Inc.

Arla Foods

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Epicore BioNEtworks Inc.

Fritz Industries,Inc

General Mills, Inc.

Groupe Danone

Lallemend Health Co.Ltd.

Mother Dairy

Nebraska Cultures Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

United tech Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Livestock



5 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Form



6 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Function



7 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Bacteria



8 Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Geography



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjb9rq/global_probiotics

