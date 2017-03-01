

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed two bills empowering women into law.



The bills, H.R. 321 and H.R. 255, promote U.S. women entering and leading the STEM fields - science, technology, engineering, and math.



H.R. 321, also known as the Inspire Act, requires the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to encourage women and girls to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics; and to pursue careers in aerospace using extreme programs and resources.



The second bill, H.R. 255, or the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act, requires the National Science Foundation to use existing programs to recruit and support employment of women in science segment. It also requires NSF to support women inventors, researchers, and scientists in bringing their discoveries to the business world.



The White House described these bills as the next step in the President's continued focus on empowering women of all ages and all interests to pursue their chosen careers.



Speaking ahead of signing the bills, Trump noted that currently, only 1 in every 4 U.S. women who gets a STEM degree is working in a STEM job.



He called on STEM degree holders to crack down on off shoring, because it is 'a tremendous problem that displaces many of our best American workers and brains.'



'We need policies that help support women in the workforce, and that's really very much going to be addressed by my administration over the years, and to get more and more of these bills coming out, and address the barriers faced by female and those in STEM fields,' Trump said.



