Frost & Sullivan Recognizes ImageWare Systems with 2017 New Product Innovation Award for Its Innovation in the Biometric Identity Management Market

ImageWare® Systems' GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite Recognized with the 2017 New Product Innovation Award

SANTA CLARA, California, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the biometric identity management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ImageWare Systems (OTCQB: IWSY) with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. In short, the award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

The frequency at which data breaches are happening globally is alarming, making security a major challenge to 'C' level personnel across industries.Traditional authentication methods such as passwords, PINs, and tokens are increasingly becoming obsolete. ImageWare's innovative GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite solves these problems by providing multi-modal biometric user authentication as an end-to-end, turnkey solution.

ImageWare's GoVerifyID is a multi-modal mobile biometric user authentication enterprise application. It is an end-to-end solution, including identity proofing, cloud provisioning, on-device enrollment, real-time authentication, seamless integration into existing security workflows, and a turnkey self-service portal. This mobile/cloud SaaS offering is the industry's first multi-modal biometric user authentication solution that allows customers to strengthen the security of their passwords or two-factor authentication using biometrics. Rather than typing a password, end users can speak passphrases, swipe their fingerprints, or even take "selfies" to gain access.

Being a pioneer in biometrics for decades, ImageWare has years of experience in the biometric industry and built its brand through deployments in law enforcement applications. Over the years, ImageWare has shown a continuous stream of innovation to provide value to customers, such as the GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite that is Windows Server certified. The solution is device agnostic and allows user authentication via the cloud. The IWS Biometric Engine® allows the dynamic matching of biometric data with high accuracy levels and returns a match within a second. The solution can be deployed in minutes across clouds, servers, and clients for enterprise. In total, ImageWare holds 20 patents worldwide, with 14 pending.

ImageWare Systems provides a reliable, scalable, future-proof mobile biometric user authentication platform and a continual stream of innovative solutions for its customers. ImageWare solutions allow for present and future biometrics and are focused on addressing key industry challenges. ImageWare constantly engages with its customers at various forums to understand their challenges.

"Internet of Things (IoT) is redefining the way business is done, resulting in increased threats from various forms of hacking," said Industry Analyst, Ram Ravi. "ImageWare Systems consistently take a proactive approach to ensure proper shielding and secure access control is provided to its customers. ImageWare Systems' introduction of the GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite emphasizes its drive to address complex customer challenges through excellence in innovation. It offers a unique cloud Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution enabling future-proof biometric authentication."

Frost & Sullivan's global team of analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. As part of this ongoing research, itidentifies companies that have successfully introduced new and innovative products into their markets, with emphasis on product quality and customer value. This involves extensive primary and secondary research across the entire value chain of specific products. Against the backdrop of this research, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize ImageWare Systems as the New Product Innovation leader in biometric identity management.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, mobile clients, and desktop devices.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, palm, and more. All can be combined with or used as replacements of authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit www.iwsinc.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com

Liolios

Cody Slach

P: +1 949.574.3860

E: IWSY@liolios.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473264/Frost_and_Sullivan_ImageWare_Systems.jpg