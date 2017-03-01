African commercial, industrial (C&I) and residential PV developer SolarAfrica has completed what it claims to be Kenya's largest C&I solar system. The 991 kW solar-diesel hybrid system will replace 22% of the Krystalline Salt Limited's diesel consumption annually.

The SMA Fuel Save Controller system was deployed on the array.

The project accessed JCM financing, provided by the Japanese government, which is targeting at assisting Kenya reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"I am very happy that the PV Hybrid System entered operation ahead of schedule and we can save 22% of our annual electricity costs in the future thanks to a 55% solar power ...

