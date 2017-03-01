Stockholm, March 1, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for February 2017:



-- The share trading decreased by 6.0% to a daily average of 3.292bn EUR, compared to 3.502bn EUR in February 2016. Compared to the previous month, January 2017, the daily average increased by 18.5 %. -- Derivatives trading decreased by 29.1% to a daily average of 434,132 contracts, compared with 612,301 contracts in February 2016. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 59.2% to a daily average of 29.9m EUR compared to 73.4m EUR in February 2016. -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nokia Oyj. -- Deutsche Bank was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 67.0%, compared to 66.6% previous month4 . -- The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:



-- For OMXC20 companies 2.8 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 2.6 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 2.5 larger



-- Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:



-- For OMXC20 companies 96.2% -- For OMXH25 companies 95.3% -- For OMXS30 companies 97.2%



1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4) Source: Thomson Reuters and Nasdaq. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. 5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.



