In the period 27 February 2017 to 28 February 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2.2 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. The buyback programme ended on 28 February 2017. In aggregate, shares of DKK 400.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 100.0% of the overall programme.







Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period, thereby completing the share buyback programme:







Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 27 February 2017 19,047 58.45 1,113,297 28 February 2017 19,285 58.44 1,127,015 Accumulated during the period 38,332 58.44 2,240,313 Accumulated under the share 8,206,270 48.74 399,963,861 buyback programme







Danske Bank managed the share buyback programme, which was completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").







Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 11,190,968 own shares, equivalent to 6.5% of the share capital.







A new share buyback programme for up to DKK 300 million will be initiated for the 2017 financial year. This programme is expected to run until end-March 2018. The new share buyback programme is subject to the approval of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.







Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relations, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.











Detailed transaction data







27 February 2017 28 February 2017 ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK ------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 18,805 58.45 19,285 58.44 TRQX 126 58.25 0 TRQM 0 0 BATE 103 58.50 0 BATD 0 0 CHIX 13 58.50 0 CHID 0 0 Total 19,047 58.45 19,285 58.44 -------------------------------------------------------------















27 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ------------------------------------------------ 19,047 58.45 ------------------------------------------------ 1,641 59.00 XCSE Monday0227 TT:10:15.096000 359 59.00 XCSE Monday0227 TT:10:15.136000 821 58.50 XCSE Monday0227 TT:11:20.861000 63 58.50 TRQX Monday0227 TT:11:20.871000 13 58.50 CHIX Monday0227 TT:11:20.871000 103 58.50 BATE Monday0227 TT:11:20.871000 63 58.00 TRQX Monday0227 TT:29:52.017000 821 58.00 XCSE Monday0227 TT:29:52.017000 116 58.00 XCSE Monday0227 TT:29:58.348000 167 58.00 XCSE Monday0227 TT:06:18.663000 654 58.00 XCSE Monday0227 TT:16:12.563000 1,000 58.50 XCSE Monday0227 TT:32:08.676000 179 58.50 XCSE Monday0227 TT:39:58.204000 2,000 58.25 XCSE Monday0227 TT:40:04.368926 11,047 58.45 XCSE Monday0227 TT:45:22.212164











28 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ------------------------------------------------- 19,285 58.44 ------------------------------------------------- 1,647 58.50 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:24:22.916000 353 58.50 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:24:22.916000 1,000 58.00 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:02:42.995785 500 58.50 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:02:10.083000 525 58.50 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:39:53.704000 475 58.50 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:39:53.704000 239 58.50 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:49:03.692000 2,261 58.50 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:49:03.692000 1,100 58.50 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:50:47.539000 11,185 58.44 XCSE Tuesday0228 TT:08:05.815723



https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=618224