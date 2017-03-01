ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- NutraKey, creator of research-based, high-quality health and wellness products, today announces new performance-optimizing products to its supplement lineup: CLA 1250, MCT Oil, Turmeric Complex, and Fish Oil. NutraKey's new top-of-the-line products further extend the company's reach into the supplement market, as each product is designed to coincide with daily routines to help fitness enthusiasts reach performance goals and increase their overall health and wellness.

"Our vision for the future is to allow customers to define their own path to health, while also providing innovative formulas tailored to specific fitness goals," said Chris Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of NutraKey. "By combining our passion for fitness with dedication to pure nutrition, we aim to make the journey to improved health easier for everyone."

NutraKey's four new supplement offerings help to bridge the nutritional gap and focus on a path towards well-being:

CLA 1250 is a Conjugated Linoleic Acid supplement well-known for supporting fat loss. An Omega-6 fatty acid naturally found in beef, dairy and vegetable oils, NutraKey's CLA 1250 mg softgels not only contribute to weight loss, but help in building lean muscle, as well as being a general health aid. CLA 1250 is available in 90 and 180-count options for $14.99-$23.99.

MCT stands for medium chain triglycerides and is comprised of primarily capric fatty acids, known for its fat burning and energy sustaining powers. NutraKey's MCT Oil is available in two different forms: softgels and oils. When MCT oil is metabolized in the body, it behaves more like a carbohydrate than a fat. NutraKey has a variety of different flavored oils, such as lemon and vanilla, or can be unflavored, available in a 16-oz. option. NutraKey's MCT Oil softgels are available in 90 and 180-count options for $14.99-$23.99.

Turmeric is widely known for its powerful anti-inflammatory, natural medicinal properties. Turmeric is used to treat a variety of health conditions, as well as aid in immune and joint support. NutraKey's Turmeric Complex 1500 mg softgels are available in 90 and 180-count options for $12.99-$19.99.

Fish Oil contains a natural source of powerful Omega-3s, providing multiple benefits when looking to build muscle, lose fat or maintain a healthy diet. Fish Oil is known for joint, immune and mood support and maintaining a healthy cholesterol level. NutraKey's Fish Oil softgels, available in 90 and 180-count options for $10.99-$18.99, help support workout quality and overall health.

All products are available online at https://nutrakeyhealth.com/. To find a store near you, visit our store directory at https://nutrakeyhealth.com/find-a-store/.

About NutraKey:

NutraKey is a global nutritional supplement company founded in 2010, specializing in performance-enhancing products to help consumers build muscle, boost testosterone, increase fat loss, and aid in overall health and wellness. NutraKey's robust line and flavorful products set the standard in nutritional supplements, providing pure, raw, and nutritional ingredients to help consumers of all fitness levels reach their performance goals.

Media Contact

Carlye Rangeo

Uproar PR for NutraKey

321-236-0102 x233

Email Contact



