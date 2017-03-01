AXA Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights (Revised)

PR Newswire
London, February 28
Please note that this announcement replaces one made on 28 February 2017 at 16:18hrs. The Total voting rights figure was incorrectly stated as 57,577,470. The corrected figure is 31,805,897 following the recent redemption
Date: 1 March 2017
Company: AXA Property Trust Limited
Subject:Total Voting Rights (Revised)
Following the recent announcement on 2 February 2015 in respect of the Seventh Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares which took place on 17 February 2017, the Company confirms that the current Total Voting Rights are 31,805,897
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Sharon A Williams
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436