AXA Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights (Revised)

Please note that this announcement replaces one made on 28 February 2017 at 16:18hrs. The Total voting rights figure was incorrectly stated as 57,577,470. The corrected figure is 31,805,897 following the recent redemption

Date: 1 March 2017

Company: AXA Property Trust Limited

Subject:Total Voting Rights (Revised)

Following the recent announcement on 2 February 2015 in respect of the Seventh Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares which took place on 17 February 2017, the Company confirms that the current Total Voting Rights are 31,805,897

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

All Enquiries:

Sharon A Williams

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436