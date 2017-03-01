Swiss SPB TV AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end OTT solutions, presented VR/360° live broadcasting capability in its innovative multi-platform product line and new Ad Expert engine for mobile and OTT, at Mobile World Congress. It announced new key mobile TV and video partnerships in emerging markets.

Announcing at MWC, SPB TV AG has become the only solutions provider that can deliver 360° live video over 4G as part of its OTT platform SPB TV Rosing. Its VR technology can deliver live and VoD content even in limited networks. It developed unique 360° delivery format with adaptive pyramid projection smoothly reallocating stream quality.

SPB TV AG showcased Ad Expert, a sophisticated ad engine for in-stream ad detection and replacement with transparent tracking and performance analytics. It enables mobile operators and content providers to monetize content with targeted and personalized TV commercials. It works across its product line and supports targeted 360° video ads.

"We are proud to become the only company that offers HD 360° live streaming in 4G as a ready solution, not a prototype. It uses current speeds of 5 Mbps for old devices and 2.5 Mbps on new ones that use HEVC," said SPB TV CEO Kirill Filippov. "Ad Expert provides targeted ads which are not boring for the end user and can be measured with precision to allow greater monetization," he stated.

SPB TV AG announced a new partnership with Russia's national broadcaster Channel One,and National Advertisement Alliance, controlling over 80% of TV in-country ad sales, to utilize its Ad Expert solution for insertion of targeted ads into OTT streams.

Since February 2016, SPB TV Rosing has been successfully deployed for mobile TV and video services in emerging markets including by Mobilink Mobile TV / Jazz TV in Pakistan and Belarus' largest telecom provider Velcom in relaunch of Voka TV service for live and VoD content on mobile and PC. "SPB TV Rosing is the most cost effective OTT and IPTV solution in emerging markets," noted Filippov.

